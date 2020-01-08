Deaths in Kildare -January 8, 2020

The death has occurred of Eileen Connolly (née Boland) Collins Avenue, Dublin / Kildare



Connolly (nee Boland) Eileen (late of Collins Avenue and Cloney, Co. Kildare) January 6 2020, (peacefully), in the loving care of the wonderful nurses and staff, of Tara Winthrop N/H. Beloved wife of the late Hugh and loving mother of Paul, Hugh, Kevin, Niall, Fergus and Amanda. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law, and partner, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Peggy, Lily and Anna, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Lanigan’s Funeral Home 21, Beaumont Road, on Thursday 9 January followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Child, Swords Road, Whitehall, arriving at 6pm. Funeral on Friday morning after 10am Mass to Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

The death has occurred of Gavin Horgan Naas, Kildare



Horgan, Gavin (Monread, Naas), January 6, 2020 peacefully after a short illness bravely borne. Beloved son of Pearl and Fred and loving brother of Nadine. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, Ailish, Michael and Mark, uncle Declan and family, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.