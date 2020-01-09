Second antiques fair at Kilkea Castle almost twice as big as first!

Hibernian Antique Fair will bring its spectacular Antiques Art & Vintage Fair back to Kilkea Castle Hotel in Castledermot on Saturday and Sunday next, January 11 and 12, from 11am to 6pm.

Following the resounding response success and attendance last October, “we had to come back”, said a spokesperson.

“The difference this time around is that the Fair is near twice as big. For those that attended in October, you will be wondering how this can be when you know we were choc a block last time?

“Since our last Fair, the proprietors of the Castle have almost doubled the size of the magnificent Baronial Hall. Therefore, we can accommodate many more exhibitors.



“We have been inundated since the last Fair with inquiries for stands and inquiries from the public. So we are delighted to announce our first Antiques Art & Vintage Fair of 2020.



“Also, Hibernian Antique Fairs celebrate a very significant milestone this year. 2020 is our 30th anniversary of running almost all of Ireland’s Antique Fairs. “Our promise to you is that this Fair will knock your socks off. There will be thousands and thousands of fantastic items priced and ready for sale.

“Among our new dealers, this time will be JW Weldon’s, Dublin, and Cortville Antiques Dublin, Ireland’s two leading jewellery shops”.

Pay a visit

Doors are open to the public from 11 am - 6 pm both days. Admission is €5 for adults for both days and includes a raffle, children are free and most welcome.

Free parking is available. For further details please see Hibernian Antique Fairs on Facebook or contact robinodon@gmail.com.