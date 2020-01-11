Reminder to secondary schools: Junk Kouture deadline is approaching!

A reminder to all secondary schools that registration for all students planning to take part in the tenth year of renowned recycled fashion and design competition Junk Kouture is now open.

New judge Michelle Visage – star of RuPaul’s Drag Race and Strictly Come Dancing - is reminding all hopeful participants that they have until 6pm on Monday 20th of January to get their designs in for what promises to be another fantastic year of the environmentally conscious extravaganza.

With post-primary schools now re-opened after the Christmas break, budding designers have this two-week window to enter Ireland’s leading eco-friendly haute couture competition which challenges young people to design, create and model their very own masterpieces made from everyday junk.

Registration can be completed online via https://app. junkkouture.com/student/ register.

Michelle will join The X-Factor’s Louis Walsh as they team up to bring their expertise of the entertainment industry to the event and help choose the overall winner of Junk Kouture 2020.

“Now more than ever, we must do as much as we can to help our environment and this important message is at the heart of Junk Kouture. I am therefore so excited to judge this sustainable fashion contest alongside my good pal Louis Walsh at the final in the 3Arena in just a few months’ time. I can't wait to see what students will bring to the table on the night. The countdown is on now so make sure you register on time,” said Michelle.

Last year, everything from burnt pieces of toast to bike tyres were used by imaginative entrants in their bid for Junk Kouture glory – so anything goes when it comes to a Junk Kouture creation. It was a successful year for Kildare as students from Scoil Mhuire Community School made it all the way to the final in the 3Arena with their design: ‘Lunar Lady’. Also joining them on the night were students from Leixlip Community School with their design ‘Mielikki’.

Secondary school students from the five regions North, South, East, South East and West are once again invited to enter this year’s competition and regional finals will take place throughout February and March this year. The grand finale takes place in Dublin’s 3Arena on 30 April 2020.

Register now at app.junkkouture.com now to submit your designs before the deadline at 6pm on Monday, 20 January.

Since its foundation, the contest has captivated over 40,000 students, 8,000 teachers, and 100,000 audience members.

As the contest marks its first decade, Junk Kouture Junior has also been newly launched this year. This new component calls on primary schools to run their own competitions while the creations of these artistic primary school students will be featured on Junk Kouture platforms throughout the year.

The South-Eastern region final will be hosted at the Helix, Dublin – March 3, 2020 with the national final at 3Arena in Dublin on April 30.