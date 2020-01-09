Community plans Saturday show of support to bring 95 year old Kildare woman home

A 95 year old Kilmeague woman who had to leave her fire damaged home last April might be back in it next October, subject to no unexpected or unforeseen delays, Kildare County Council has said.

A gathering is to be held in Kilmeague this Saturday at 1.00pm at Willow Lawns, aimed at putting pressure on Kildare County Council, which rents the house.

On Sunday April 14, 2019, four family homes were excessively damaged by a terrible house fire.

The homes,one of which was occupied by Mrs Marie McDonagh, had to be evacuated.

Mrs McDonagh, has happily lived in her house for 54 years turning it from house to home with her family.

She is currently housed, not far away, in Kilmeague but desperately wants to go back to her own home.

She believed that her home would be renovated and repaired, and that she would be home for Christmas, just gone by.

Work has not started on the repair.

Her grandson, Thomas, told us: “This will be a community show of support to put pressure on the Council to start work. If we could just tell her when work is starting it would give her a lift.”

Family and friends will hold a gathering outside of Mrs McDonagh's home in Willow Lawns, to highlight the issue.

Cllr Brendan Weld has been working on the issue on behalf of the family.

He raised the issue in public last year and is unhappy with the delay.

This week he told us the damage to the other house, where the original fire took place, has been repaired and the family are now back in the house.

He said the delay by the Council is doing temporary repairs to Ms McDonagh’s house had made the situation worse.

When contacted, the Council told us: “In the case of serious fire damage to property owned by Kildare County Council, the procedures with regard to technical inspections and insurance investigations, in consultation with An Garda Siochána, are commenced. On completion of this process, and based on the extent of the damage to the property, the Council may deem it necessary to appoint a consultant, in accordance with tender timelines and procedures, to prepare a tender for the required works to reinstate/rebuild the property.

“A consultant has been appointed to prepare a tender for the required works and requested to prioritise this specific project in Kilmeague. It is anticipated that a contractor will be appointed in Q1 2020, and the estimated timeline for completion of the works will be approximately six months, subject to no unexpected or unforeseen delays.”