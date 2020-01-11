Three Kildare students raise €542 in aid of BUMBLEance.



Three young students attending after-school services at Funbugs Creche have raised over €542 in aid of BUMBLEance.

BUMBLEance is the official Children’s National Ambulance Service of Ireland which provide safe and comfortable transportation for young patients as they travel between their homes and hospitals, hospices, treatment centres, and respite centres nationwide.

Noreen Doyle, a Kildare based business woman and Network Ireland Business Woman of the Year SME, is a board member of BUMBLEance and a dedicated supported of the service, owing to two of her children having survived serious illness.

“I think these three girls, Amy, Olive and Katie who are 10-11 years were amazing to run this fundraiser. The girls who attend Rathmore National School decided to hold a little cake sale at their after-school facility in Funbugs and raised €542!

"I cannot commend them highly enough – well done, girls. Huge thanks to all involved and to Sinéad Tobin, manager of Funbugs and Brenda Coomey, after-school carer” concluded Noreen.

BUMBLEance offer comfort and safety to children undergoing serious medical treatment, along with being hugely supportive of parents.

“The BUMBLEance service is the first of its kind in the world. It has all the amenities of a regular ambulance but it includes the all-important extras to make a sick child’s journey as safe, comfortable and entertaining as possible so all monies raised in support of BUMBLEance is welcome” concluded Noreen, who founded the Irish Biltong Co.