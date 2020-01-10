Wind and rain alerts issued for Kildare

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow warnings for wind and rain in Kildare.

South to southwest winds to 50 to 65km/h are expected with gusts to up to 110km/h, strongest on exposed coasts and hills.

This wind warning also applies to Galway, Mayo and Kerry. It is valid for 3.00pm on Friday to 11.00am on Saturday.

Motorists in particular are advised to exercise caution as spot flooding and surface water is likely.

The warning is valid from 3.00pm on Friday to 3.00pm on Saturday.

A status yellow gale warning is also in place. Met Eireann says: “South to Southwest gales developing on the Northwest coast by midday will extend to remaining sea areas and to the Irish Sea in the afternoon and evening, with winds increasing to strong gale force at times on coasts from Valentia to Slyne Head to Malin Head.”

A status yellow warning applies to weather that does not pose a threat to the general population but is potentially dangerous on a localised scale.

People are advised to check if they are exposed to danger by the nature of their activity or location, and to not take any avoidable risks.