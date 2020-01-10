Celebrated photographer John Minihan returns to Kildare

Celebrated Kildare Photographer John Minihan who photographed icons such as Samuel Beckett and Lady Diana will return to his roots next month.

He is due to speak at the February 6 meeting of the Athy Photographic Society.

Athy APS Members are planning a major event with the return of Athy man and International award winning Photographer John Minihan.

The event takes place in the Ahy Community College at 8pm.

John was raised in Athy and for the past forty years has been photographing the town.

The photographs of Athy have been exhibited throughout the world and the critic Harold Hobson was moved to call them ‘sad, poignant and sublime’.

He also worked for the Daily Mail in the UK and took hundreds of well known photographs over the years.

The Athy Photographic Society (APS) members meanwhile held their AGM recently in the Community Family Resource Centre Woodstock St in Athy.

The meeting was very well attended with excellent reports from outgoing Secretary, Willie Quinlan, and outgoing Treasurer Pat Fleming. Chairman.

Chairman, Peadar Doogue thanked the Committee and members for all their hard work during the year and also paid tribute to Willie Quinlan and Pat Fleming for the major contribution that both made while on committee for many years.

The Chairman and members reflected on of their busy and very successful year, highlighting the many Photographic Outings, Workshops, Exhibitions, Competitions, Visiting Speakers and their 2020 APS Calendar Images of Athy and District.

Appreciation was extended to the business people of Athy for their generous sponsorship. Appreciation was also extended to all who purchased and sold their Calendar. The Chairman also thanked the management of the Community Family Resource Centre. for the use of their Facilities, thanks was also extended to Richard Daly, Principal of the Athy Community

College, also the management of the Athy Heritage Centre, the management of the Athy Library and the management of the Clanard Court Hotel.

The Athy Photographic Society is affiliated to the Irish Photographic Federation (IPF) also are Members of the Midland Photographic Group (MPG). New members are always welcome and the first meeting of 2020 takes place in the Community Family Resource Centre, Woodstock St, Athy on January 15 at 8pm.



