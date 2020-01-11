Renewed calls for Donnelly Mirrors site in Naas to be developed

There have been renewed calls for a large former industrial site lying idle on the outskirts of Naas to be developed.

The sprawling area adjacent to the upgraded M7 was home to the former Donnelly Mirrors factory and the Cemex concrete plant which both closed over a decade ago.

Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless told the Leader: “This is currently an eyesore as well as a safety hazard. I hope that Council planners will designate this site for fast tracked permission and finally put it back on the map.”

Uses suggested for the area include a park and ride facility to cut traffic congestion. A multi-use logistics facility proposed for the site in 2016 was later withdrawn.