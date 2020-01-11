TD welcomes reduced fares for Kildare commuters

A Kildare TD has welcomed the reduction in fares for commuters on a popular bus route.

“One of the issues consistently being raised by constituents with me is the cost of

commuting to and from work" said Deputy Fiona O'Loughlin.

“I have been working on a number of issues with the GoAhead bus service in Co Kildare. Since GoAhead took over the service, prices increased, with for example, the fare from Newbridge to Toughers Industrial Park going up to €4.30.

"That kind of fare is not sustainable for the average worker, it’s just too much of a bite out of their take-

home pay every week - €43 a week! This week, GoAhead confirmed to me the price

is being reduced to €2.40, and I’m delighted as this will make a difference to workers in

the Newbridge area.”

Deputy O'Loughlin further added: ""We need to foster a culture of enterprise and employment, and not hinder those on their way to work! Issues affecting commuters include accessibility, affordability and frequency of services".