Cllr calls on Kildare County Council to provide public car park for expanding town

Cllr Tracey O'Dwyer has submitted a motion for the next MD area meeting regarding the lack of car park spaces in Kilcullen town.

Cllr O'Dwyer requests that Kildare County Council provide a public car park for the town.

“Kilcullen is a thriving town with a variety of business offering many services from one end of the town to the other and currently the only public car park is at the Market Square, as the remaining local car parks in Kilcullen are privately owned.

“Given that the council have plans to reduce the on-street parking in Kilcullen, I feel strongly that KCC has a responsibility to invest and provide a public car park that meets the ever expanding needs of the town, the business community and its residents.

She continued: “People travel from the wider hinterland to carry out their business, shopping or socialising in Kilcullen; to support and meet this demand, there is a need for a public car park in Kilcullen. It is time for the council to invest in proper infrastructure in Kilcullen to improve both the quality of life for residents and visitors alike” she concluded.