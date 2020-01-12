Des Bishop’s Mia Mamma show comes to Naas’ Moat Theatre

Comedian Des Bishop’s Mia Mamma tour will come to the Moat Theatre in Naas on Saturday, April 18.

Said Des: “I am often asked ‘where do you get your material from?’

“ The truth is really that I try to see the funny in everything. My mother died in March 2019 and of course it was sad and grief can be tough sometimes but I saw a lot of funny in that too.

“Since death comes to us all and grief is something most of us will experience I thought there must be plenty of people who would like that funny to be shared. Also I did a show about my Dad being sick back in 2010 and I couldn’t face my mother in the afterlife because I know her first question would be “your Father got a show, how come I didn’t get one?”

“I think it’s tougher to lose your mum. My Dad was best supporting actor. My mother was the actress in a leading role.

“You are never ready when the star of the show dies. So this is a show about my mother. It’s a show about motherhood and sacrifice, anxiety and grief, the mistakes you make as a mother and a son and the hard road to forgiveness and finally it’s about loss, grief and the chaos that surrounds it.

“Where do I get my material from? Life and death!”

For more information on the show and to book tickets, see www.moattheatre.com or call 045 883030. The show starts at 8pm