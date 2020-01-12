Des Bishop’s Mia Mamma show comes to Naas’ Moat Theatre
Des Bishop's Mia Mamma show is coming to Kildare
Comedian Des Bishop’s Mia Mamma tour will come to the Moat Theatre in Naas on Saturday, April 18.
Said Des: “I am often asked ‘where do you get your material from?’
“ The truth is really that I try to see the funny in everything. My mother died in March 2019 and of course it was sad and grief can be tough sometimes but I saw a lot of funny in that too.
“Since death comes to us all and grief is something most of us will experience I thought there must be plenty of people who would like that funny to be shared. Also I did a show about my Dad being sick back in 2010 and I couldn’t face my mother in the afterlife because I know her first question would be “your Father got a show, how come I didn’t get one?”
“I think it’s tougher to lose your mum. My Dad was best supporting actor. My mother was the actress in a leading role.
“You are never ready when the star of the show dies. So this is a show about my mother. It’s a show about motherhood and sacrifice, anxiety and grief, the mistakes you make as a mother and a son and the hard road to forgiveness and finally it’s about loss, grief and the chaos that surrounds it.
“Where do I get my material from? Life and death!”
For more information on the show and to book tickets, see www.moattheatre.com or call 045 883030. The show starts at 8pm
