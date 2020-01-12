Maynooth University kick off Sigerson Cup campaign

All eyes will be on the North of the County this afternoon as Maynooth University open up their Sigerson Cup Campaign.

The Kildare based college will entertain St.Marys of Belfast who incidentally brought Maynooth’s journey to an end in 2019 after earlier defeating Queens University.

Kildare legend Johnny Doyle will be in charge of the team once again and he will have a sizeable chunk of last year’s squad available to him.

Donegal’s Niall O'Donnell is probably the star of the team alongside county teammate Naoise O’Boill but a lot will also be expected of the Kildare duo of Jimmy Hyland and Jack Robinson.

As well as the two Kildare Senior stars there is also a number of the 2018 Under 20 All Ireland winning team involved including Jack Cully, Jason Gibbons, Brian McLoughlin and Stephen Comerford.

The Lillywhite brigade which totals to 14 also includes the likes of Niall O'Sullivan, David Malone, Dan Courtney and Padraig Fogarty.

Maynooth will go into the Sigerson opener as underdogs after St.Marys reached the decider before going down to UCC last year.

There is also a number of Kildare representatives involved with IT Carlow, Athlone IT, UCD, Garda College and DCU as the likes of Kildare Seniors in Chris Byrne, Aaron Masterson, Kevin Flynn and Conor Hartley aim to impress in the marquee third level competition

With College fresher competitions also starting this week it’s bound be a busy few weeks for all involved and Gay Campbell and Jack O’Connor who are in charge of the Kildare Under 20 and Senior teams are bound to have their fingers crossed that all of their players come through unscathed ahead of a busy period on the County front.

Sigerson Cup Round 1

IT Tralee v IT Carlow

Letterkenny IT v Athlone IT

NUI Galway v UCC

UL V IT Sligo

UUJ V UCD

DCU V Garda College

St Mary’s v Maynooth University

TU Dublin v Queens University