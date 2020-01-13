Punchestown fixture for today, Monday 13 cancelled due to storm orange warning

Racing at Punchestown has been cancelled for today, due to safety concerns with high winds from Storm Brendan predicted during the afternoon's scheduled racing card.

A statement from management at Punchestown stated: "Following a course inspection this morning and having consulted with Met Éireann, the fixture scheduled for Punchestown today has been cancelled.

"Due to the status orange wind warning currently in place for Co Kildareand with Met Éireann predicting that winds will be at their strongest during scheduled race times, the fixture is cancelled due to safety concerns" reported RTÉ.ie this morning.