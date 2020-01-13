WATCH: Latest dramatic satellite pictures as powerful Storm Brendan makes landfall in Kildare

Below are the latest dramatic satellite pictures of powerful Storm Brendan as it approaches Ireland and Kildare.

The clip was posted on Twitter by Met Éireann. 

Status Orange Weather Warnings are in place for the entire country on Monday with Red Warnings in place at sea. 