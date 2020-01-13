STORM BRENDAN : A Status Orange Wind warning is in place for Kildare until 3pm

A Status Orange Wind warning is in place for Kildare until 3pm today.

The following Met Éireann weather warnings are currently in place:

1. Orange wind warning for Connacht, Donegal & Kerry valid 05:00 – 21:00 13

January

2. Orange wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Limerick,

Tipperary & Waterford. valid 08:00 – 15:00 13 January

Kildare County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team met at noon to discuss Storm Brendan.

All Kildare County Council’s response team are on alert and will respond to incidents throughout the day. The Council’s Cold Weather Initiative is in place.

Road users are advised to take extra precautions as there will be a risk of falling trees, debris and possible flooding throughout the county. Travel by cyclists and pedestrians is not advised. The Council has been advised of a number of fallen

trees throughout the county and crews are attending to these.

Updated Met Éireann forecast indicate that a narrow band of intense thunderstorm activity will affect western coasts from 11.00 moving quickly across the country affecting the east coast between 13:00 – 14:00 with strong Orange winds. Clearer

conditions, with squally showers of rain and hail, will follow from the west during the afternoon, with the ongoing risk of thunder. Wind speeds will pick up again this evening.

Travel during this period is to be avoided where possible. The Severe Weather Assessment Team will continue to review operations and re- convene as required.

Any further updates will be published on our website http://kildare.ie/countycouncil, Facebook, Twitter and MapAlerter. Information is also available on https://www.met.ie/warnings or via the Met Eireann app.

Kildare County Council Contact information

 During office hours - 045 980200

 Out of hours - 1890 500 333

 Homeless out of hours – 1800 804 307

For more information about being prepared for adverse weather conditions, visit http://kildare.ie/CountyCouncil/EmergencyNewsandInformation