Kildare's Sinéad O’Carroll of B*witched fame impresses on 'Dancing with the Stars'

All six celebrity female dancers made their debut on Dancing with the Stars Ireland on Sunday, but it was Kildare native Sinéad O’Carroll who put a spell on the judges.

First up to show off her dancing chops was former Expose presenter Glenda Gilson with her pro dancing partner Robert Rowiński, as they gave an energetic cha cha cha to Dua Lipa’s hit Don’t Start Now. The duo earned 17 points from the judges.

Second up was former Miss Ireland and Donegal native Donegal native Gráinne Gallanagh who is partnered with Kai Widdrington. The pair was the first to take on the Tango to the track Bang Bang by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, earning a total of 18 from the judges.

The third performance saw Sinéad O’Carroll of B*Witched fame team up pro dance partner Ryan McShane for the American Smooth to with Steve Lawrence’s Bewitched. Talented Sinead is best known for her part in superstar girl group B*Witched, who, in the late nineties and early noughties, hit the top of the charts with catchy songs including Rollercoaster and C'Est La Vie.

Mum-of-two Sinead has also appeared in Fair City, and runs her own stage school, Star Academy in Greystones. For their lively and perfectly in step performance, Sinéad and Ryan greatly impressed the three judges.

After her routine Sinéad said: "I've watched these programmes for years and it felt amazing. I’m so chuffed that we got through it. To have all those comments - I’m delighted for week one. My kids are chuffed that I’m doing it."

Indeed, the judges were bewitched by the Kildare native’s performance. Judge Loraine Barry said: "I think there a star in the making. For me you really did dance with all the body, the feet – the arms. It was really, really lovely. I think you’re a leading lady."

Brian said: "I thought it was exactly what we wanted to see from that. I was a little bit bothered by the arms and the feet were a little bit all over the place. I was bewildered by the characterisation and the storytelling."

Julian added: "Girl you put a spell on me. This was graceful, smooth and elegant. You beamed through the whole thing. I’m excited for you moving forward. I wanted more. It was magical for me, keep up the good work."

Sinéad received a score of 21 from the judges, bumping her to the top of the leader board of the ladies.

Next up was former Love Island contestant Yewande Biala and newcomer Stephen Vincent, who delighted the audience with a Salsa routine to Solo Dance by Martin Jensen, earning 17 points from the judges. It was a tough week for the Dublin native after she suffered bruised ribs during rehearsals, but she bounced back to deliver a solid performance

Fifth up was Nationwide presenter Mary Kennedy and pro dancer John Nolan. They impressed viewers with a smooth Foxtrot dance to No Frontiers by Mary Black and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, scoring 13 for the judges.

The last performance of the night was from 2FM radio presenter Lottie Ryan and her pro partner Pasquale La Rocca for an exhilarating Jive to Nicole Scherzinger’s Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin On. The duo earned a total of 20 points from the judges.

The show ended with on a high note with a group dance from the celebrity male dancers to Village People’s In the Navy, delighting the audience with an arm wrestle between Fair City actor Ryan and Kilkenny hurler Aidan.

The eliminations will begin on the third week of the show, next Sunday, January 19.