Kildare house permissions down in third quarter of 2019

There was a 37% drop in the number of housing units granted planning permission in county Kildare in the first three quarters of last year, compared to the same period in 2018.

Recent figures from the Central Statistics Office show that the numbers granted permission fell from 2,653 to 1,667 over the period.

Nationally the number of units granted permission rose 24% to 27,694, with an 89% rise in the number of apartment units (12,923) granted permission and a 5% drop in the number of houses, to 14,771, being granted permission.

Of the 1,667 units granted permission in county Kildare in the first three quarters of 2019, 22% (369 units) were for apartments, 71% were for houses in multi house developments and 7% (122 units) were for one off houses.

In the first three quarters of 2018, 27% (713) of the 2,653 units granted permission in Kildare were apartments, 68% were multi house developments and 5% (138 units) were one off houses.