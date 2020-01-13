€3m funding confirmed for AgTech Innovation Hub in North Kildare

North Kildare Deputy Bernard Durkan (FG) welcomes the announcement of €3m in funding for an AgTech Innovation Hub in North Kildare through Regional Enterprise Development Fund.

“I am delighted to see substantial funding has been made available to UCD Nova DAC for the development of a state-of-the-art Ag Tech Innovation Hub at UCD Lyons Estate Farm just outside Celbridge” said Durkan

This progressive agricultural project will offer a number of products and services aimed at helping the creation and expansion of AgTech ventures both locally and nationally with plans to generate 642 jobs, predominantly in rural areas.

“Services and resources at the hub will be designed for those involved in both farmers, early-stage entrepreneurs and teams, including HEI spinouts, existing AgTech companies, Overseas AgTech ventures considering setting up in Ireland” concluded Deputy Durkan.