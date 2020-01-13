Draws made for GAA Pre-Season Competitions
Aldridge Cup
Group A
Johnstownbridge
Bye
Naas
Raheens
Group B
Celbridge
Round Towers
Moorefield
Maynooth
Group C
Carbury
Clane
Athy
St. Laurences
Group D
Monasterevan
Eadestown
Castledermot
Sarsfields
Keogh Cup
Group A
Straffan
Milltown
Suncroft
Ellistown
Group B
Ballymore Eustace
Clogherinkoe
Kilcullen
Sallins
Group C
Two Mile House
Kilcock
Leixlip
Nurney
Group D
Rathangan
Allenwood
St. Kevin's
Ballyteague
Dowling Cup
Group A
Castlemitchell
Rheban
Robertstown
Ardclough
Group B
Athy 2
Cappagh
Caragh
Rathcoffey
Group C
Athgarvan
Ballykelly
Grange
Kill
Please note that the Keogh and Dowling Cup will commence on 8th February whilst the Aldridge Cup will start a week later on the 15th February.
