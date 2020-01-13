Draws made for GAA Pre-Season Competitions

Robert Cribbin

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Draws made for GAA Pre-Season Competitions

Aldridge Cup

Group A

Johnstownbridge 

Bye
Naas
Raheens


Group B

Celbridge 

Round Towers 
Moorefield 
Maynooth


Group C

Carbury

Clane
Athy
St. Laurences


Group D


Monasterevan 

Eadestown 
Castledermot 
Sarsfields 


Keogh Cup


Group A

Straffan

Milltown 
Suncroft 
Ellistown 


Group B


Ballymore Eustace

Clogherinkoe 
Kilcullen 
Sallins


Group C


Two Mile House 

Kilcock
Leixlip
Nurney


Group D


Rathangan 

Allenwood
St. Kevin's
Ballyteague 


Dowling Cup


Group A

Castlemitchell 

Rheban
Robertstown 
Ardclough 


Group B


Athy 2

Cappagh
Caragh
Rathcoffey 


Group C


Athgarvan 

Ballykelly 
Grange
Kill


Please note that the Keogh and Dowling Cup will commence on 8th February  whilst the Aldridge  Cup will start a week later on the 15th February.