Almost €20,000 in grants for north Kildare Mens Shed groups

Funding of just under €20,000 has been allocated to 12 local Men’s Shed and Women’s Sheds in north Kildare.

Leixlip Men’s Shed received the largest amount, €2,827, to upgrade its shed to aid people with mobility issues. Naas Community Men’s shed received €2,151 to rebuild a poly tunnel at its new premises.

Clane Mens Shed is getting €2000 to insulate its shed and provide tools, fridge and kitchenware.

The only Women's Shed in the constituency, Sallins, is getting €1,225 to insulate a new shed for its activities.

Other grants are going to: Kilcock Men’s Shed, €1,800 to replace the bandsaw for woodturning and a dust extractor; Na Fianna Men’s Shed in Allenwood, €1,447 to install a secure gated area; Larchfield Park Nursing Home Men’s Shed, €1,300 for a sensory garden and tools; Johnstownbridge Men’s Shed, €1,300 for a picnic bench and two raised beds; Maynooth Men’s Shed, €1,300 for tools and machinery; Kill and District Men’s Shed, €1,300 for a covering for lounge, hall and toilets; Cooleragh/Staplestown Men’s Shed, €1,275 towards a workshop to restore vintage vehicles; Sallins Men Shed, €1000 to build a stage for a drama group and bird boxes for Tidy Town and Celbridge and District Mens Shed, €970 towards a defibrillator.

Kildare North TD, Bernard Durkan said his colleague, the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, has confirmed that 372 Men’s and Women’s Sheds have been allocated a total of €500,000 from his Department in order to support the important community work done by these groups. “I am delighted to confirm that funding has been allocated locally to 13 local Men and Women’s Sheds throughout North Kildare will go a long way in supporting these excellent local projects in the contribution they make to our local area,” said Deputy Durkan.

He also said he was delighted to see that Women’s Sheds have also received funding from the Government for the first time. “I hope the number of Women’s Sheds continues to grow in the coming years. Men’s and Women’s sheds have become a vital element in the fabric of our communities and have done so much to tackle social isolation,” Durkan concluded.

Minister Michael Ring said he introduced funding for Men’s Sheds in 2018 in recognition of the great support that they provide to men in communities across Ireland. Since its establishment less than ten years ago, the impact of the Men’s Sheds movement has been phenomenal. The Minister said he decided to extend this funding to Women’s Sheds. Having witnessed the exceptionally positive impact of Men’s Sheds in recent years, I’ve no doubt that the emergence of Women’s Sheds can only be a good thing for community life in Ireland. Thirty three Women’s Shed groups have availed of the funding on offer and I hope to see this number grow in coming years.”