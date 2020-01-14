Kildare new car figures relatively high in 2019

Kildare registered the fourth largest number of new private car sales in the State in 2019, according to analysis of new figures from the Central Statistics Office.

There were 4,509 new cars sold in the county last year and 40.5% of these were sold in the space of two months, January and July.

The figures for 2018 and 2019 show a slight increase in the sales of electric cars in the State.

Of 149,748 new vehicles registered in the State,including cars, goods vehicles etc, in 2019, sales of pure electric cars represented 2.5% of the total compared to 1% in 2018.

Diesel vehicles represented 57% of 2019 sales, down from 63% in 2018.

Petrol vehicles comprised 32.8%, up slightly on 32% in 2018.

Petrol and electric hybrids were at 4% (6.8% in 2018).

When it came to new public services vehicles,, 90% were diesel, 6% were petrol/electric hybrid, 2% were electric and 1% were petrol.