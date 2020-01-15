Bord Pleanala grants permission for strategic housing development at Kill in Kildare
30% of 147 units will be apartments
Planning permission has been granted for a 147 unit housing development at Kill.
Bord Pleanala granted permission for 44 apartments and 103 houses to Resource 5 Limited at Newtown, Kill on January 6.
The permission includes 282 car park spaces.
It also includes just over two hectares of public space and a 1.8 hectare park.
The development was granted permission by Bord Pleanala under the Strategic Housing Development legislation. Kildare County Council did not make the decision.
The company made the application on September 13 last.
Permission was granted on January 6 and includes conditions.
