TRAFFIC: Car overturns on its side on busy road on Kildare border

This was the scene near Leixlip this afternoon as a vehicle lost control and overturned on its side.

The incident happened on the Lower Road in Lucan in the Millview area.

This Lower Road route runs from St Catherine's Park along the River Liffey into Lucan village.

The Lower Road was partially blocked for a time following the collision.

A stop-go system was put in place to help traffic flow.

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene.