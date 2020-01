Kildare Gardai are investigating a series of thefts related to cars.

A bumper, fog lights and sensors were stolen from a car in Celbridge on Monday.

The incident happened in Simmonstown Manor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Celbridge Garda Station.

On January 8, a car was broken into in the Crescent residential area of Celbridge.



A window was smashed and items were taken.