Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, January 16

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Dowling

Old Coneyboro, Athy, Kildare

Thomas (Tommy) Dowling, Old Coneyboro, Athy, Co. Kildare, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Sadly missed by his daughters Angela and Tina, son Thomas, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home on Thursday 16th from 6pm until the conclusion of the Rosary which starts at 8pm.

Removal on Friday morning from Thompson’s Funeral Home at 10.45am to arrive at St. Michael’s Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Michael's (New) Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, Donation box at funeral Home and at the Church.

The death has occurred of Jim Downey

Lourdesville, Kildare Town, Kildare

Formerly of Assumpta Villa's, Kildare Town.Peacefully at Naas General Hospital surrounded by his loving family.Sadly missed by his loving partner Evelyn, brothers John, Michael and Brendan, sister Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Jim Rest In Peace

Removal on Thursday at 10am to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Cremation afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 1pm.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas General Hospital and the Irish Heart Foundation.

Donations box in funeral home and church.

The death has occurred of Joan LAMBERT (née Williams)

Maynooth, Kildare / Enniskerry, Wicklow

Joan Lambert (née Williams) of Maynooth, Co. Kildare, passed away very peacefully on Sunday 12th January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Noel Lambert. Mourned and missed by her brothers and sister together with their families and her many friends.

Funeral Service on Friday (Jan.17) at 11.30am in St. Patrick’s Church, Powerscourt, Enniskerry followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Brabazon Trust, Brabazon House, Gilford Road, Dublin 4, can be made at the church.

The death has occurred of Noel MOONEY

Kilcock, Kildare / Palmerstown, Dublin

MOONEY, Noel (Kilcock, Co. Kildare and formerly of Palmerstown, Dublin 20) January 14th, 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Maureen and much loved father of Jeanette, Kevin, Ciaran, Adrienne and Noeleen and predeceased by his son Terry and grandson David. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal to St. Coca’s Church, Kilcock on Thursday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. Flowers welcome or donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”