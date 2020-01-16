Christy Moore's new tour is almost a sell out

Christy Moore’s new tour of Ireland and Scotland are is almost sold out.

The Newbridge singer completed a 10-night run at Dublin’s Vicar Street this week.

There are nearly 50 dates running up to October 2020 and tickets are available for only a small number of venues.

Christy plays to local fans in the Killashee Hotel on February 14 and 15.

Moore’s new album, Magic Nights was released worldwide on November 22.

The performer has released more than 25 solo albums, from Paddy on the Road in 1969 to On the Road in 2017.

Magic Nights is a collection of songs amassed through more than 50 years of recording and gigging.

Recorded in venues from Derry to Dublin, Birmingham to Belfast and Liverpool to Lisdoonvarna, the album features many old and new fan favourites.

Moore said: “It’s 50 years this year since I released my first album.

“I have deep gratitude for the mystery of it all. At work I’m surrounded by a great team of comrades.”