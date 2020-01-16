Council to regulate street marquees in Newbridge

The council has agreed to develop a Bye-Law for Newbridge to control the size and placement of marquees/trading stalls erected on footpaths in to ensure accessibility and the safety of the public.

A motion was tabled to this effect by Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy at this months area meeting which was held yesterday, January 15 in Aras Chill Dara.

The meeting heard that the street marquees erected around the town can cause issues with access especially with people with a disability and sight impairment.

"There are a number of them between Pennys and Michael Murphys," she said. "I have been advised that bye laws are the best way to go about it."

Members were told that in order to control the size and placement of marquees/trading stalls in Newbridge

and the wider municipal district of Kildare Newbridge the members would have to agree to introduce casual trading bye-laws. The towns involved for the Kildare Newbridge municipal district are Kilcullen, Kildare, Monasterevin and Newbridge.

In Newbridge bye-laws for a farmers’ market were adopted in December 2007 but the goods to be sold at the market were limited. The market only traded for approximately 1.5 years and then disbanded. Retailers on George’s Street reactivated the market for 6 months in 2013 but again it was disbanded in August 2013. It was suggested that Newbridge could follow the example of Naas town whereby casual trading is not allowed except in special circumstances.

Members agreed that a special meeting would be required to look at the matter in detail.