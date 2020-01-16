TRAFFIC: Car overturns in icy conditions and ends up in roadside hedge on Kildare border

A car lost control in icy road conditions and overturned in the Dunlavin area yesterday.

Wicklow Fire Service said Dunlavin firefighters responded to the incident which happened early yesterday morning.

An ambulance also attended the scene and provided medical attention to the driver.

A Wicklow Fire Service spokesperson added: "Icy conditions can make normally safe roads very hazardous."

It will get very cold at the weekend with with temperatures possibly plunging as low as to -4 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, Met Eireann said.

Tomorrow [Friday] will see early frost clearing to leave a mix of sunny spells and passing showers.

But there will be a widespread sharp frost overnight with temperatures plunging to -2 Celsius.

Saturday will be a mostly dry day with spells of winter sunshine.

However it will be very cold and frosty overnight with some icy stretches.

Temperatures of -4 to 0 degrees Celsius are forecast by Met Eireann.

Sunday will start cold and frosty but the day will see long spells of winter sunshine.

A high pressure weather pattern for the early days of next week will bring mainly dry weather.

Westerly winds will bring mild conditions but northeast winds will bring colder temperatures.

Irish Weather Online experts said the last weekend of the month (January 25-26) may usher in a return to windy and wet weather around then.