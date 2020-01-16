Council to make decision on proposed medical centre in Clane

Kildare Co Council is due to make a decision this week on a proposed medical centre in Clane.

Desmond V Marron & Co Ltd wants to demolish an existing two-storey commercial building at Marron's Court on the Main Street of the town.

The firm has applied to construct a new two-storey commercial building comprising of a medical centre.

The plans include car parking, bicycle parking and bin storage.

Planners have been considering the application since it was lodged on November 11.