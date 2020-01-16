Rock the night away with Bagatelle at Kilkea Castle

Kildare’s Kilkea Castle will play host to Irish musical legends Bagatelle on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Celebrating 40 years of original music, Bagatelle will perform in the stunning surroundings of the Baronial Hall overlooking the castle’s lush gardens, with some of their best-known hits including Summer in Dublin, Raining in Paris and Second Violin.

Tickets are available from Eventbrite.ie at €25, with doors from 7.30pm.

There is also an option to stay over in one of the estate’s stylish Lodges or elegant, uniquely designed Castle and Carriage Bedrooms, with breakfast included the following morning, as well as two tickets to the gig.

See more at www.kilkeacastle.ie