Car with handbag inside is taken from driveway in Celbridge
There was a break-in at a house in Celbridge on January 8 and a car was taken from the driveway.
The incident happened in the Castlewellan Park area.
The vehicle's registration is 08 D 11510 and a handbag in the car was also taken.
Gardai in Celbridge are investigating.
On the same day in Maynooth, cash and jewellery was taken in a burglary of a house in the Castle Park Avenue area.
Entry was gained through a ground floor window.
