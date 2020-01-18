Car with handbag inside is taken from driveway in Celbridge

There was a break-in at a house in Celbridge on January 8 and a car was taken from the driveway.

The incident happened in the Castlewellan Park area.

The vehicle's registration is 08 D 11510 and a handbag in the car was also taken.

Gardai in Celbridge are investigating.

On the same day in Maynooth, cash and jewellery was taken in a burglary of a house in the Castle Park Avenue area.

Entry was gained through a ground floor window.