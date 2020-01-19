Right at Home to host event to combat 'Blue Monday'

The third Monday in January approaches tomorrow and its regarded as the most depressing or lonely day of the year.

A Naas-based homecare provider will open its doors to anyone who is feeling the effects of 'Blue Monday' at their first Blue Monday coffee morning, which will take place on Monday next, January 20 at their Kildare branch offices.

The offices are located at Naas Enterprise Park, Newhall, Naas and the event will run from 11am to 1pm.

In an effort to alleviate Blue Monday loneliness, Right at Home is endeavoring to give something back to clients, staff and friends in the community by inviting them to a new year party to counter the loneliness that is often felt in January.

It’s estimated that In Ireland, one third of older people over 65 live alone and 60 per cent of people aged over 80 live alone. With the number of over-65s living in Ireland expected to increase to 1.4 million by 2046, Right at Home is committed to addressing the issue of loneliness and encouraging their clients to get out, and remain engaged with the local community.



Speaking about the event, David McKone, managing director of Right at Home Ireland, said “Blue Monday is a name given to a day in January, typically the third Monday of the month, which is associated with being the most depressing day of the year. In our experience, people experience a dip at this time of the year, when the party season has ended and everything is returning to normal.

"So, we decided this would be a perfect opportunity to give our clients and staff a lift by inviting them out to our offices to have a chat and a cuppa and raise the spirits”.

All welcome to attend the Blue Monday coffee morning at the offices of Right at Home, Naas Enterprise Park, from 11am-1pm tomorrow, Monday 20 January.