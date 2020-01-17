Council blocks plans for student apartments in Maynooth

Kildare Co Council has blocked plans for student apartments in Maynooth.

A planning application, which involved the demolition of an existing medical clinic on the Kilcock Road in the town, was refused by planners.

The applicants can appeal the refusal to An Bord Plenála or modify their plans and re-submit the application to the Council.

Being proposed was the construction of a two-storey building to accommodate four six-bedroom student accommodation apartments.

Also in the designs was a shared amenity lawn spanning 94 square metres at the rear of the building.

The plans included 10 vehicle parking spaces and 20 bicycle parking spaces at the front.