New Year, new garden - maximise your outdoor space!

The New Year always tends to bring lots of resolutions and home and garden improvements usually feature on the list, claims Jo McGarry of Caragh Nurseries.

"Instead of putting these jobs on the long finger, why not make them a priority and start the New Year as you mean to go on" she asks.

"Let this be the year of accomplishments and transformations and where better to kick things off than in the garden".

With property prices being such a premium, people are constantly looking at ways to maximise their living space and one of the best ways to do this is by fully utilising any outdoor area available. Treat your garden as another outdoor ‘room’ to be used as an extension of the house as additional living space.



Your needs as a person or family will determine the form your garden takes and we like to work with our clients to find out what works best for you. Our experience often means that we will be able to add something you may not have thought of alone. Our input into your garden can be as little or as much as you require.

Garden Design especially for you

"We can provide a simple design service, advising you on your garden, how to make the most of it and prepare a written plan and price for that. We can also introduce you to all the relevant hard landscapers, tree surgeons, electricians or any other service required to make your garden the masterpiece you imagine" continued Jo.

This service is available for as little as €200 plus VAT.

"We also provide a drawing service, so that you can see your garden plan in front of you and really get to grips with what you want. This provides valuable visual imagery and a kind of mood board for the garden, that also gives you the opportunity to work in stages on the plan.

"We go through all aspects of what you would like to achieve in your garden and thereafter, create a design tailored just for you. Our new design studio is a great place to meet and show you plans, trees and plants that we suggest for your garden, or if you prefer, we can also travel to your location".



Practicalities and privacy

Jo further noted: "The practicalities of your garden are always foremost in our thoughts. We will ask you to consider how much maintenance you can realistically afford to give your garden and if the plan will work for you in the long term and not just now. Your garden is living and will grow with you, so it is important to consider if your plan will fit in with what you will need ten years from now or more.

"There are usually views that you like and lots that you want to hide, and we can advise on what will work best to hide that new apartment block or a neighbouring window for privacy. A garden should be the place you go to for comfort, to entertain, as an extension of your home. It should act as another element of the home, both spaces should compliment each other and we hope that we can help you to achieve this.

"As well as advising you on the design, we also provide planting and delivery services to make your dream a reality. We can project manage the entire garden build if necessary and in the case of our commercial and hospitality gardens this would usually be the case. We have been lucky enough to work with some fantastic hotels and restaurants and have not only given them amazing gardens but added value to their property".

