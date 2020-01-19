New Year - new fabric collections for your home!

At the start of the New Year, many of the fabric design companies launch their new collections and this week I’m delighted to share with you some of the new fabric collections by Romo.

United by design, colour and texture, the new collections offer a combination of must-have, usable designs and exquisite, enticing textures to produce a library of go-to fabrics.

Brushed cotton bedspread from the Dune collection

Statement prints embellish the much-loved Dune brushed cotton in the Sarouk collection, while Okari decorative sheers and semi sheers is an anthology of ethereal qualities. Other collections include a recolour of Romos popular Dune washable cotton and classic Leoni linen blend, now with a stain repellent finish making it an ideal choice for busy households.

Here is a brief overview of each collection:

Dune This beautiful washable cotton is available in an array of irresistible contemporary tones. The washable cotton plain has a refined, textural appearance with an appealing brushed finish and a beautiful soft handle perfect for curtains yet highly durable for upholstery. Priced at €45 per metre.

Leoni linen blend fabrics from the Leoni collection

Leoni A unity of texture and colour, Leoni exudes sophisticated simplicity. Natural in appearance and touch, this linen blend has a wonderful movement of colour, offered in a broad palette of on-trend shades of versatile neutrals and contemporary pastels, all with a stain repellent finish ensuring practicality and longevity. Priced at €71 per metre.

Okari An ethereal collection of decorative, lightweight sheers and semi-sheers, Okari induces a calming and restorative ambience, with natural linens and understated designs in a restful palette. Subtle stripes and decorative foliage are a romantic display of design, while delicate metallic highlights add a touch of elegance. My favourite in this collection is the Levico wide width fabric with a decorative lightweight jacquard weave featuring an elegant diffused damask design that has a beautiful softness and fluid drape and costs €90.50 per metre for this wide width fabric with a width of 285cm.

Chair in Sarouk lovage from Sarouk fabric collection

Sarouk Transposed onto Romo’s much loved Dune brushed cotton, timeless designs including Art Deco inspired palm fronds, statement geometrics and elegant bamboo create a usable compendium of contemporary prints. A delightful peach-skin finish adds a wonderful softness and textural appearance to the designs, presented in an uplifting palette featuring warm ochre, dusky pink, cool blue and fresh green. Versatility personified, this washable fabric has a soft handle for curtains and excellent durability for upholstery. My favourites from this collection are Camanso, Sarouk, Keala and Sumba; all well priced at €54.50 per metre.



If you would like to see any of these fabrics in person or would like to arrange a home consultation, then please phone or email and I will be happy to schedule an appointment for you. We can also provide you with a measure, making and fitting service for your curtains and blinds if required. Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in 2020 then please drop me a line with your suggestions.

Thanks - Louise winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown, 086 399 9926, info@aspiredesign.ie, www.aspiredesign.ie