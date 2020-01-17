Jurisdiction refused in alleged Kildare club glass assault case

Jurisdiction has been refused in the case of a man alleged to have pushed glass into the face of another person and kicked them in the head.

At Naas District Court on January 16, Judge Desmond Zaidan refused jurisdiction in the case of 24 year Joshua Connolly, 3 Lakeside Crescent, Newbridge.

At the outset of the hearing, Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob, said that the Director of Public Prosecution had recommended summary disposal for the case in the district, implying that it was a relatively minor case.

Asked for details of the allegations, Sgt Jacob said that it is alleged that at 1.50am on August 25 2019, Mr Connolly was in the Apollo night club in Newbridge.

It is alleged that he broke glass in the face of another man, stabbed him with the broken glass and kicked him in the head.

Judge Zaidan said it is “really embarrassing” that the DPP would consider this alleged assault causing harm “a minor” offence.

Judge Zaidan said if the Oireachtas wanted him to try the case in the District Court, it should increase the powers of the District Court but not expect him to try the case, where the maximum sentence is six months. “It is laughable,” he said.

The court was told that even the defendant's legal representatives were surprised at the DPP decision to try the case on a summary level.

Sarah Connolly, BL, for Mr Connolly, said everyone was surprised.

Judge Zaidan expressed his “shock” at the decision but then went on to say: “Nothing shocks me any more.”

The judge went to say that it “was embarrassing to have to make such a pronouncement.”

The judge said that he did not have the power to ask the Director of Public Prosecution the reason for the decision. “I can only overrule the DPP but I cannot asked the DPP why they made their decision.”

Judge Zaidan refused jurisdiction.

The case has now been adjourned for over seven weeks until February 27 next.

This will enable the State to prepare a Book of Evidence for the case in the Circuit Court.

Mr Connolly was remanded on continuing bail and there was no objection to bail by the gardai.