Weather
MET ÉIREANN: Kildare hit with ice WARNING
Warning
WEATHER WARNING: Snow and Ice Warning issued by Met Eireann
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning for County Kildare this evening.
According to met.ie, temperatures are expected to fall as low as minus 4 degrees tonight, with the coldest temperatures around dawn, staying below freezing until mid-morning on Saturday.
The warning is valid from 6pm this evening and run to 11am tomorrow.
