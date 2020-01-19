Former Naas CBS student is honoured for Leaving Cert results

A Naas CBS student has been honoured by the Institute of Biology of Ireland for his Leaving Certificate results last year.

Matthew Hartnett received an award from the institute having achieved the highest result in biology, with a marking of 100%.

The Institute is the professional body for biologists.

It also advises Government and the public in general on biological matters which have implications for society, promotes international relations and provides support and expertise to biology teachers.

Matthew received the Institute of Biology medal of excellence and his teacher Ms Anita Hassett received a teacher commendation certificate for excellence in her teaching of biology on the Leaving Certificate course.

Matthew is now studying medicine in University College Dublin.

A total of 10 sixth year students from the school (academic year 2018 — 2019) received entrance scholarships to UCD.

Some 167 boys sat the exam at Naas CBS.

The school was again one of the top feeder schools providing students to various third level institutions in the country in 2019.