Request for two new Naas bus shelters

A request has been made for two new bus shelters in Naas. Kildare County Council has contacted the National Transport Authority on the issue.

The council is requesting that shelters be provided both at Naas Hospital at the entrance to the Roseville residential area at Dublin Road.

A number of bus shelters earmarked for the greater Naas area have not yet been constructed.

These include two on opposite sides of the Newbridge Road, near Sheehy Motors.

Two more are earmarked for Sallins, at Chapel Lane/Flanagan’s pub and on the other side of the street have likewise not been provided.

Shelters requested for a number of areas including different locations in Kill, Sallins, Johnstown and Sallins have been ruled out for a variety of reasons.

A request for a shelter near Post Office building in Two Mile House was ruled out, partly because the location is 2kms from the actual village and there is no bus pole to indicate the actual position of the bus stop.

Cllr Bill Clear told a Naas Municipal District meeting that the NTA should install the shelters at Naas Hospital and Roseville.

He said: “These are busy stops and are very exposed to the elements.”