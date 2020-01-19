Road closures for Clane during pipe laying work y

Kildare County Council says there will be major disruptions at certain times in Clane later this year because Irish Water is undertaking a major pipe laying process. It is working hard to minimise the effect on road users and others.

At a recent meeting of the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District, area engineer, Shane Aylward, outlined plans to members.

He said Irish Water is laying pipes and the work will be done by Coffey Construction.

Work will take place to replace sewer lines in the Kilcock/Ballinagappa side of the town.

Mr Aylward said they are trying to get the work done in phases with the Kilcock/Ballinagappa section done at Easter. They hope the company will work 24/7 for 16 days from the Saturday school finishes.

They hope to do the Prosperous road end when the school finishes and that night work will help the situation. They will try to limit the road closures to school holiday and summer time on the Prosperous road, in particular.

Chairman, Brendan Weld, councillors will come under huge pressure and asked for a designated person to answer questions from the public.