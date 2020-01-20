TRAFFIC: Roads still treacherous with motorists urged to slow down in slippery conditions

A sharp overnight frost caused havoc for motorists with very slippery conditions.

Met Eireann figures showed temperatures plunged around to around -4 degrees Celsius in many places in Kildare with areas like Athy the coldest.

This car had a mishap on black ice last night in The Naul in north Co Dublin last night.

Gardaí advised that it takes longer to stop a vehicle on icy roads and urged drivers to slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front.

Cold and dry until Friday night

The rest of today will see hazy sunshine and tonight won't be as cold as the weekend with temperatures staying close ot 2 or 3 Celsius.

The remainder of the week will see cold and dry conditions with daytime levels of 8 to 10 C.

Weekend rain

However the weekend will become more unsettled with bands of more persistent rain spreading eastwards across the country along with blustery southerly winds.

Saturday will be reasonably mild, but it looks like much colder weather may follow later on Sunday and into the early days of next week.