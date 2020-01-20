Hollywood actor Jack Reynor turns up in pub in Donadea

Hollywood star Jack Reynor paid a visit to Roche's of Donadea at the weekend.

Locals were surprised to see the Transformers series who was raised in Wicklow.

Reynor, who turns 28 later this month, won an IFTA award for the film, What Richard Did in 2012.

Reynor happily posed for a photo with pub operator James Roche.

James said on Facebook: "I had the pleasure of Mr Jack Reyner today. What a guy. Love your work Jack!"

The iconic Roche's of Donadea - the famous Sinking Pub - is under new management since earlier this year.

The venue is familiar to locals and tourists for many years for the charm of its lopsided floors and a tilting bar counter.

Reynor is currently starring in the Nexflix movie Midsommar about a mysterious pagan festival in a Swedish village.