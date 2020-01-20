Daly's Pharmacy announce new defibrillator for busy town's main street

Daly's Pharmacy has been caring for the people of Naas for over a hundred years, and is delighted to continue that tradition by announcing the installation of a Public Access Defibrillator (PAC) on their shop front on South Main Street, Naas.

Thérèse Lawlor, owner of Daly's Pharmacy, says "It is the only defibrillator publicly available on the main street, in such a prominent location close to shops, businesses and schools, and right in the heart of our town.

"We at Daly's Pharmacy are proud to invest in this life-saving technology for the benefit of all people who live in and visit Naas."

Five thousand people a year in Ireland die from sudden cardiac arrest. Seventy per cent of these occur out of hospital.

If a defibrillator is used and CPR is performed within five minutes of cardiac arrest, survival chances increase from six per cent to seventy four per cent.

Photo show Julie Banim, Naas Community First Responders, Dervla Hynes pharmacist, Cllr Bill Clear Naas MD, Thérèse Lawlor owners of Daly's Pharmacy, Amanda Ross, Naas Community First Responders and Janet Ward, beauty consultant at Daly's of Naas at the official announcement of the new defibrillator for South Main Street, Naas on Saturday, 18 January last.

PICTURES: Ben Kelly Photography