Athy ring road project closures may cause 'trouble'

An update on the project was given at this month’s Municipal District meeting which was held on Monday, January 20 at Aras Chill Dara.

Kildare County Council senior engineer John Coppinger told members that the works will start this year.

"We are on track with the project going to construction," he said.

"We are going to secure the site and there is a section that is still owned by Irish Rail. We hope people will co-operate as we have to stop pedestrians from using this section of the road. This may cause trouble but we have to control the site to build on it. We cannot allow people to use the area once works begin."

The €35m project was initially planned for 2020 however lengthy delays including preparatory construction works and archaeological testing as well as compulsory purchase orders meant that the new road will not be finished before 2022.

Members welcomed the news that the project was on track for construction.
























