Development of 35 social houses planned for Athy in 2021

The construction of 35 social houses will be completed in Athy by the end of 2021 subject to funding.

The members of the Athy Municipal Area were updated on the development of the Respond houses for Flinters Field in Athy following on from a question by Cllr Brian Dooley.

The members were told that the funding application is currently being prepared for submission to the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government and subject to approval being received it is anticipated that a contractor will be appointed in March 2020.

The units will then take 80 weeks to complete by the end of 2021.