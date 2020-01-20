Firefighters respond to blaze at car sales premises

Three fire engines responded to a fire at a car sales premises in Timolin.

The blaze broke out at Paul Byrne Car Sales on Saturday, January 4 last.

Kildare Fire Service said it received a 999 call at 6.15pm and the first fire engine arrived on scene ten minutes later.

Firefighters from Athy, Dunlavin and Baltinglass responded.

It's understood the fire was located in an ancillary building which was separate from the main car showroom.

Fire services remained at the scene until about 10.30pm that evening.

A message on the Paul Byrne Car Sales page on Facebook later thanked people for their kind messages and support.