Kildare gardai warn to beware of unsolicited phone calls

Kildare gardai have issued an online warning for people to beware of unsolicited phone calls.

The Gardai in Naas are aware of a number of people who have been rang on their landlines by people allegedly representing organisations and looking for their personal bank details.

"In these cases the callers were attempting to commit fraud and did not represent any organisation. We wish to remind people to be aware of unsolicited phone calls of this nature and always take appropriate steps to verify."

For further advice please see below.

https://www.fraudsmart.ie/personal/fraud-scams/phone-fraud/