Motorist arrested after doing double the speed limit in -2 conditions

Gardaí last night detected a motorist travelling at 134km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone.

Meath Division Roads Policing Members were performing a speed check in Dunboyne area.

Gardaí said: "Conditions were freezing at the time with a temperature of minus two.

"The motorist was arrested and taken to Ashboune Garda Station and charged.

"He will appear in Trim District Court at a later date."