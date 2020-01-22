Traffic warning: blanket fog across the county - drive slowly

Viewers, this is what driving conditions are this morning - there's a blanket fog across Co Kildare so please, drive carefully and observe a careful distance between your vehicle and the car in fro

Met Eireann predict that mist and fog will slowly lift this morning to give a generally cloudy day with patchy drizzle at times.

Pedestrians and cyclists, please wear high viz clothing and light clothing for better visibility.

Some sunny spells may break through during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees, in light variable breezes.

Mainly dry tonight with patches of mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees, maybe a little lower under any clear spells. Winds will be light.

For tomorrow, it will be predominantly dry and cloudy, with patches of mist and fog lingering through the morning. Afternoon highs of 8 or 9 degrees, in light variable breezes.