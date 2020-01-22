Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, January 22

The death has occurred of Brigitte Roche (née Tschritter)

Leixlip, Kildare (pictured)

The death has occurred of Brigitte Roche (née Tschritter), Leixlip, Co. Kildare, formerly of Asperg, Germany, on 19th of January, beloved wife of Eugene, sadly missed by her loving husband, family and friends here in Ireland, Germany and across the world; also, by her colleagues, service users and friends at the Daughters of Charity, Dublin.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan, Co. Dublin on Wednesday, 22nd of January, from 6.30 to 8.30pm. Funeral Service at 11.00am on Thursday, the 23rd of January, in Church of St. Mary, Main Street, Leixlip. Burial afterwards at Confey Cemetery, Leixlip, Co. Kildare.

The death has occurred of Francis Murphy St Evin's Park, Monasterevin, Kildare

Sadly missed by his loving children Stephen, Emily, Jack and Amy. Predeceased by his sister Dolores. Beloved son of Paddy and Bridie and much loved brother of Paddy and Martina. Deeply regretted by his loving family, nieces, nephew, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Henry Tibi, Celbridge, Kildare

TIBI, Henry (Celbridge, Co. Kildare) January 20th., 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Linda and much loved father of Sam, Samantha and Lily-Rose; Henry will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, mother brothers, sisters, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Jim Coney College Farm, Newbridge, Kildare

Formerly of Barrack Street, Coalisland, Co. Tyrone.

Peacefully at Naas Hospital after a short illness.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne (O'Carroll), sister Eileen (Quinn) and Sheila, brothers Malachy, Paul and Sean, mother-in-law Eily, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Jim Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge from 5pm on Wednesday (Jan 22nd) with rosary at 8pm. Arriving at the Dominican College Church, Newbridge on Thursday morning (Jan 23rd) for Rosary at 11.30am followed by Funeral Mass at 12 midday. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Padraic Conneely, Leixlip, Kildare / Inverin, Galway

Conneely (Easton Road and late of Kilmacredock, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Inverin, Co. Galway) January 21st. 2020, (peacefully), at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Padraic, beloved husband of Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sisters Maura and Nora, brothers-in-law Jimmy and Michael, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Wednesday evening (22nd. January) from 4.00pm with removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Wednesday evening arriving at 6.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning (23rd. January) at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Shirley Keogh (née Bell), 1474 St. Ita's Park, Kilmeade, Athy, Kildare

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Brendan, son Brendan, brothers James, Matt, Joe and Ian, sisters Jennifer and Ciara, daughter-in-law Deirdre, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence (Eir Code R14 Y192) from 4pm on Wednesday afternoon until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Ita's Church, Kilmeade for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Nurses. House private Thursday morning please.